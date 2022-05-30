‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star felt like a kid playing in the ‘Star Wars’ universe

Star Wars has been so popular for so long that virtually every new name to join the franchise in either an on-camera or behind the scenes capacity has been a fan of the series for their entire life, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is obviously no different.

Kumail Nanjiani and O’Shea Jackson Jr. are just two of the cast members to have been left pinching themselves that they get to be a part of something they’ve loved since childhood, and we can now add Rupert Friend to the growing list of alumni to bask in the glory of getting to play in the sandbox of a galaxy far, far away.

The Grand Inquisitor spoke to ComicBook about his experience, and while he reflected on the production process with a typically stiff British upper lip, his excitement at working for Darth Vader and wielding a lightsaber was no less palpable.

“It’s pretty wild and I can’t give you too many details, but as I said, the inquisitor does report directly to him, so you can imagine they do have some interaction. I can’t go into the details, but you know, Deb chow, our director, really was amazing about creating the feeling that you got as a kid when you watch the movies. The Darth Vader theme would sometimes play, which does make you go, ‘Okay, this is real.’. Just holding the thing is an incredible moment because you do feel a — I mean it sounds silly maybe — but sort of a power that is surging through it. It is a very iconic weapon, and unfortunately I can’t give you any more details than that.”

The events of the first two episodes may have caught a lot of fans off-guard, but we’d feel confident in saying Friend’s big bad will be back to cause more chaos and wreak untold havoc on behalf of his heavy-breathing superior over the next four weeks of Obi-Wan Kenobi.