Hayden Christensen Reportedly Cast In Big Role For Obi-Wan Show

We’ve been hearing for a while now that Hayden Christensen would be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Obi-Wan KenobiÂ live-action series and now, another rumor suggests that the actor has indeed signed on as a regular in the show.

Due to the growing popularity of the Prequels over the past few years, despite releasing to mixed and downright negative reactions in the early 2000s, it wasn’t surprising to see that the House of Mouse has asked Ewan McGregor back for an Obi-Wan series that’d pick up after the events of Revenge of the Sith. In fact, even if it weren’t for the rekindled love of fans for George Lucas’ second trilogy, people have passionately wished to see Obi-Wan in his own movie or TV show for years. So, the new Disney Plus series is essentially a dream-come-true for the fanbase.

Now that they’ve taken the leap of faith, though, it seems that Disney wants to push the envelope a little further and bring another beloved star back to the franchise. Yes, according to a report by LRM Online, Hayden Christensen has signed on to become a regular in the Obi-Wan show, which means that his appearance will be more than just a mere cameo. In fact, the outlet says it’s a big role.

Apparently, Lucasfilm wanted to announce the news during the Star Wars Celebration, but since the COVID-19 pandemic put the festival on hiatus, they’ll share the news at a later date, presumably closer to filming. And while this is certainly exciting to hear about, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as We Got This Covered told you last year that Christensen would return for the series. At the time, however, we had heard it was just a cameo. But if LRM Online is to be believed, it seems his role has been expanded a bit.

In any case, there’s been a lot of speculation lately as to how Anakin will make a comeback, considering that in a chronological sense, he’s Darth Vader at that point in the story. The safe bet is a flashback sequence, then, but a lot of other fans favor the return of the former padawan in Kenobi’s nightmares, a popular notion being that the Jedi Master suffers from PTSD from the last days of the Clone Wars.

How do you expect Anakin to show up in theÂ Obi-Wan KenobiÂ series, though? Sound off in the comments section below.