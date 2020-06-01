Watch: Obi-Wan Fan Trailer Shows The Jedi Master Dealing With PTSD

Fans of that galaxy far, far away are still waiting for an Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series, but with the information drought surrounding the Mouse House’s latest planned TV show, there isn’t much to go on other than speculating and maybe enjoying fan trailers every now and again.

The fact that Disney has decided to develop a show based on Kenobi after going to Tatooine in exile isn’t remarkably surprising in itself. After all, fans had petitioned for years to bring back Ewan McGregor as the wise Jedi Master. But even now, it looks as though the producers are having a difficult time figuring out the plot details, with the show going through a bit of development hell at the moment. Still, the actor has assured us that work continues on his independent series, not to mention that several reports suggest some familiar faces may also make an appearance.

This new fan trailer, though, focuses on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s traumatic experience in the last days of the Clone Wars which were followed by the fall of the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic. Piece by piece, the old Ben loses his life, culminating in a duel with someone who was like a brother to him, all a recipe for PTSD and recurring nightmares. We then witness the return of several familiar characters, including good old Darth Maul and Grand Moff Tarkin, whose last appearance was through a CGI rendering in Rogue One.

We still don’t know what the show will center around, but it’ll certainly fill the gap between Revenge of the Sith and Return of the Jedi, so as far as the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi is concerned. Additionally, rumors indicate that Lucasfilm wants to bring a Legends character back to serve as a supporting player; a Jedi who outlived Order 66 and the Empire’s hunt.

What do you expect to see in the upcoming series, though? And which characters do you think should make a comeback? Sound off with your thoughts down below.