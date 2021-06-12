Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Reveal First Look At Ewan McGregor

A huge amount of Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi will be shot indoors at the same Stagecraft volume that’s played host to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but plenty of set photos have made it clear that there are still going to be a lot of practical element for what’s arguably the most hotly anticipated streaming exclusive set in a galaxy far, far away yet.

Of course, that’s entirely down to Ewan McGregor making his long awaited return to Star Wars after a fifteen-year absence, with Obi-Wan Kenobi picking up a decade following Revenge of the Sith, and still plenty of time to go before he morphs into Alec Guinness. Now, a big batch of behind the scenes images have made their way online offering a tease of what’s to come, and you can check them out via the link below.

We have over 90 photos of Ewan McGregor and other cast members on the set of the #ObiWanKenobi series. Check out the full gallery now! https://t.co/8TDwmEWMIc — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 12, 2021

There’s not much to see given that all of the cast members spotted in the pictures are wearing robes in an attempt to disguise any sneak peeks at their respective costumes leaking ahead of time, so all we really get is McGregor’s hairstyle. That should probably be enough for many fans, though, with the levels of hype for Obi-Wan building every time we lay eyes on a new video of someone impressively wielding a lightsaber, or the leading man himself teasing Stormtroopers and Jawas.

Sadly, the six-episode miniseries won’t be with us until next year, but it’s nonetheless heartening to know that production is currently in full swing, and if Obi-Wan Kenobi can even come close to matching the sky high expectations that surround it, then Star Wars supporters the world over will be in for a real treat at some point during 2022.