One perfect ‘She-Hulk’ moment has Marvel fans convinced Tatiana Maslany deserves an Emmy

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now over, but before the next era of the never-ending MCU begins — which in this case is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — fans are taking the opportunity to throw some love on the superhero sitcom’s star, Tatiana Maslany. She-Hulk, sadly like pretty much every other female-fronted Marvel project, has seen its fair share of online backlash but now Shulkie stans are leveling the playing field by calling for Maslany to clear it up next awards season.

In fact, the Orphan Black actress is trending on Twitter as folks bask in her flawless performance in one particularly perfect moment from the absolutely insane finale. Maslany was on top form during the sequence when Jen Walters smashed through the fourth wall to question the true head of Marvel Studios — who it turns out is an A.I. named K.E.V.I.N. — about the future of the franchise. And the moment when she asks about the X-Men, before giving the fans a hilarious look, is being pinpointed as the episode’s finest bit.

tatiana maslany's line delivery right here deserves an award because i laugh every single time as if i haven't heard it before #shehulk pic.twitter.com/0s57jIduxf — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 14, 2022

Only Tatiana Maslany could pull off this face-pull. OK, and maybe Meryl Streep.

Give Tatiana Maslany the Emmy for this face pull alone. #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/Ae554YABGp — Tom Brazelton (@tombrazelton) October 14, 2022

Although let’s not overlook her equally fantastic line delivery of admitting to sometimes “smashing” Matt Murdock.

Tatiana Maslany deserves every single acting award for these two moments alone. #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/K4Ure2KrEp — Dustin Miller (@hey_itsdustinm) October 13, 2022

No flaws detected.

“I smash 4th Walls, and sometimes Matt Murdock”



Tatiana Maslany is perfect as Jen#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/MIY75Ucwr8 — Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM, StopAsianHate 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrNiceGuy513) October 13, 2022

All in all, despite what the real-life Intelligencia trolls would have you think, it seems there’s a lot of folks out there who think Maslany is one of the best performers in the whole MCU.

honestly thought the #SheHulk finale was lots of fun and overall enjoyed the hell out of this series with how unabashedly different it wanted to be. Tatiana Maslany is one of the best additions to the MCU. — Braddington (@bradwhipple) October 14, 2022

The calls for season two are beginning in earnest.

I had a really great time watching #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw



I love just how unique, creative and wildly entertaining this show is.



Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters is amazing casting.



I hope She Hulk gets a Season 2, this show is in my top 3 Marvel Disney shows of all time. pic.twitter.com/Ue4Fy00g1J — Luke #RenewStargirl (@LukePrime_) October 14, 2022

Even those who hated the finale still can’t say anything bad about its star.

Tatiana Maslany is excellent. I love her in this role and hope she gets a second season–preferably one with more @jameelajamil and more episodes, although budget might be hard for that. — Darryl Zero 🇵🇸 🇦🇲 (@DarrylEhm) October 14, 2022

You mean “thank you, K.E.V.I.N.”

Tatiana Maslany deserves every single acting award for her performance as #SheHulk in #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw 💚



I enjoyed everything about the show 💯 Thank you @KevFeige 🥃 — King 鹰 Of Glenfidditch Whiskey (@20BaXhuladuRa07) October 14, 2022

Director Kat Coiro has admitted that it’s all up to Feige and the other Marvel high-ups over whether She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returns for more episodes, so Jen’s very own defense attorneys should keep singing her praises on social media if they want to see more of her.