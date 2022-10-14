One perfect ‘She-Hulk’ moment has Marvel fans convinced Tatiana Maslany deserves an Emmy
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now over, but before the next era of the never-ending MCU begins — which in this case is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — fans are taking the opportunity to throw some love on the superhero sitcom’s star, Tatiana Maslany. She-Hulk, sadly like pretty much every other female-fronted Marvel project, has seen its fair share of online backlash but now Shulkie stans are leveling the playing field by calling for Maslany to clear it up next awards season.
In fact, the Orphan Black actress is trending on Twitter as folks bask in her flawless performance in one particularly perfect moment from the absolutely insane finale. Maslany was on top form during the sequence when Jen Walters smashed through the fourth wall to question the true head of Marvel Studios — who it turns out is an A.I. named K.E.V.I.N. — about the future of the franchise. And the moment when she asks about the X-Men, before giving the fans a hilarious look, is being pinpointed as the episode’s finest bit.
Only Tatiana Maslany could pull off this face-pull. OK, and maybe Meryl Streep.
Although let’s not overlook her equally fantastic line delivery of admitting to sometimes “smashing” Matt Murdock.
No flaws detected.
All in all, despite what the real-life Intelligencia trolls would have you think, it seems there’s a lot of folks out there who think Maslany is one of the best performers in the whole MCU.
The calls for season two are beginning in earnest.
Even those who hated the finale still can’t say anything bad about its star.
You mean “thank you, K.E.V.I.N.”
Director Kat Coiro has admitted that it’s all up to Feige and the other Marvel high-ups over whether She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returns for more episodes, so Jen’s very own defense attorneys should keep singing her praises on social media if they want to see more of her.