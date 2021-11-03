One Piece Drops Out Of Top 3 Most Popular Airing Anime

One Piece is a legendary anime that has cemented itself as a modern classic. Whenever it is airing, it tends to dominate popularity charts. So it is really notable when it slips from the first position as whatever anime is beating it is clearly extremely popular. And right now, according to MyAnimeList, One Piece is only the fourth most popular anime, meaning that three other anime series are currently dominating the streaming charts.

86

In the third position right now is 86. Based on the light novels written by Asato Asato and illustrated by Shirabii, it tells a sci-fi story of war and political intrigue, focusing on the conflict between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad. Specifically, it focuses on the Republic of San Magnolia’s inherent racism. As its military robots are operated by the 86. Another name for the Colorata minority who have had their rights stripped away.

When Major Vladilena “Lena” Milizé, an Alba noble and officer from the San Magnolian military, takes charge of the Spearhead Squadron, a squadron made up of veteran 86’ers, she quickly learns there is much more to the war than she thought. She and her unit must confront the harsh reality of the conflict while trying to survive their situation.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2

In position two sits Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2. This is based on the light novel series by Rifujin na Magonote, and it follows a hopeless, jobless man who ends up reincarnated in a fantasy world. In this new world, he starts his life from scratch, all while trying to make the most of his second chance at things.

The anime version is directed by Manabu Okamoto and animated by Studio Bind. The first part ended in March of this year, and the second half was meant to debut in July. However, it got pushed back to October, meaning the series had plenty of time to generate a lot of hype.

Ranking of Kings

At the top of the chart sits Ranking of Kings, a series that has become a massive breakout hit in both the manga and anime industries. Based on the manga by Sōsuke Tōka, Ranking of Kings follows Bojji, a deaf and powerless prince who can’t even wield a sword. However, despite this, Bojji is determined to become king, and when he meets a shadow named Kage, the pair go on a journey of self-discovery.

The show has been highly praised for its touching story and for having a disabled lead. Wit Studio handled the animation, and many have praised their work on the show, noting that they bring a delightful mixture of realism and whimsy to the characters and the world around them.

One Piece is still a legendary show, and it will rule the anime charts for years to come. However, it is good to see other shows get their moment in the spotlight. What stands out about the current chart is how different the top three are, showing that the anime industry is as varied and creative as ever.