Years ago, Hollywood tried to make a Percy Jackson TV series happen. It almost did, but stopped after two films. Now, a Disney Plus remake is tee’d up for 2024 and has just been blessed by original series star and current Hunters performer Logan Lerman.

The 30-year-old makes his views known about successor Walker Scobell in a new article published by Comicbook.com. He says The Adam Project star does not need his advice and is talented, but should be sure to take the time to enjoy the franchise while he is a part of it.

“I don’t think he needs any advice. The kid’s really talented. The only advice I can give him is just to enjoy it while you’re doing it. I think when you’re young, at least when I was younger [playing Percy Jackson], you almost forget to enjoy it as you’re a part of it. I really enjoyed it while I was doing it. Just take each second in and enjoy the newness of what you’re doing and being a part of something like that. That would be the only thing I would tell him. I’d feel like a bit of a schmuck, giving him advice (laughs). You’re great. You’re there for a reason. Just do your job.”

Elsewhere in the piece Lerman adds the work will be great because book series author Rick Riordan is involved, so it will be exactly what it should be and he hopes fans will like it. Unlike some who have criticized the casting of a non-white actress for a white character and have said this will ruin the work for them, Lerman says it is going to be great. As well, Riordan himself has said it will be a fix to what came before and will not be his life’s work going through a “meat grinder” as with the Fox movies.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians show will have eight episodes in its initial run. It also features Megan Mullally and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and will adapt the first book in the series in its first season before adapting the others if it does end up getting a renewal. As well, a new novel in the book series is on the way and will return focus to Percy for the first time since 2009’s The Last Olympian.