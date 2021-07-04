Owen Wilson Reacts To Loki Episode 4’s Shocking Ending

From the second Owen Wilson was announced to be joining the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series Loki, it was virtually a foregone conclusion that he’d become an instant fan favorite regardless of what character he ended up playing, but it would be fair to say his portrayal of Mobius M. Mobius has still gone down much better than expected.

The longtime Time Variance Authority employee struck up an instant bromance with Tom Hiddleston’s title hero, and his obvious yet unexplainable love of the humble jet ski also gave him some unique foibles and idiosyncrasies to mark him out from the many big name actors to have played suits in the MCU over the last thirteen years.

Naturally, then, there was an uproar on social media when Mobius found himself pruned by Ravonna Renslayer after discovering that the Loki variants were right along, and the TVA has been plucking people from their own realities and enslaving them into a life of servitude. His apparent demise came out of nowhere, but looking at where Hiddleston ended up during the mid-credits scene, we may not have seen the last of Mobius.

In a new interview, Wilson reacted to his abrupt pruning, and dived into the details behind his relationship with Renslayer, who have clearly forged something closer than the typical dynamic between employer and employee.

“The relationship between Mobius and Renslayer, it’s the way you might have with your boss. Or when you’re back in school with the principal or someone in a position of authority and having to sort of try to charm them so you’re able to pursue your projects. That’s the dynamic between Mobius and Renslayer. She sort of loses patience with Mobius and with another one of his schemes. But, I think, she also sort of enjoys that he’s a little bit of a rascal. It’s a little bit of a hall of mirrors within the whole series, that people aren’t quite who they seem to be. In the same way that Loki, when he lands in this bizarre place called the TVA, Mobius will have sort of the same struggles. What is this organization? And is it something that is worthy of his devotion?”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has already payed his own tribute to Mobius by going jet skiing, and knowing how popular the MCU is around the world, it’s destined to experience a surge in interest as a result. Fingers crossed that we haven’t seen the end of Mobius, whether it’s in Loki or somewhere else.