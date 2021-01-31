Paramount Reportedly Plans To Keep Star Trek Shows Going For More Than 10 Years

Since the original series first aired its pilot back in 1965, Star Trek has taken some pretty lengthy sabbaticals from the small screen, even though the feature-length adventures of the Enterprise crew plugged the gaps in the meantime. There was a thirteen-year break between the end of Star Trek: The Animated Series in 1974 and The Next Generation, while a dozen years separated the cancellation of Enterprise and the first episode of Discovery in 2017.

Luckily for fans of the long-running sci-fi franchise, though, there’s currently more Star Trek content than ever in the works for television. Discovery has been renewed for a fourth season, while second and third runs for Picard were ordered before a single minute of the series had even debuted. On top of that, season 2 of Lower Decks is currently in production, the animated Prodigy is coming to Nickelodeon later this year and Discovery spinoff Strange New Worlds is set to start shooting next month.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman recently admitted that he’s got the future of the property mapped out until roughly 2027, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Paramount want at least another decade of fresh Star Trek content to help bolster the lineup of their rebranded streaming service. Taking to Patreon, here’s what he shared:

Paramount planning to keep Star Trek shows going for more than 10 years.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the current slate of shows are going to go on for that long, but it seems that there’s a plan in place to cycle them out eventually and replace them with new titles. Section 31, Starfleet Academy and Ceti Alpha V have all been rumored to be making their way through development, after all, and it isn’t like there’s a shortage of Star Trek mythology to look towards for inspiration, either.