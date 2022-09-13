Recently, the trailer for the next season of The Mandalorian dropped. It features the characters we know and love getting caught up in more adventure than they bargain for, and, now, star Pedro Pascal says his character’s simplicity is endearing.

The entertainer comments about his project in a new article published by ComicBook earlier today. Essentially, the character discovers who they are through different things disrupting the way they navigate the world, and this is good acting territory and something equally compelling for viewers who have and who will boot up the program on Disney Plus in the coming months.

“When [Famuyiwa] says you start with something simple and continue to build around that, I just find it fascinating that such a person that kind of insists on simplicity and living his life in such a simple way, The Way, this is The Way, I think that for somebody to discover who they are with as much resistance, as they can, they can muster is a fascinating thing to watch.”

The Mandalorian has had three seasons, including the one premiering in February next year. The villainous Moff Gideon, as played by Giancarlo Esposito, will be back, and Esposito recently teased his character is not done with his schemes and plans to rebuild the Empire in the era of the franchise that the show is set. Indeed, according to him, the public will need to “watch, watch” and “watch.” Along with Gideon, another potential legacy character, Babu Frik, from the recent sequel trilogy of films, has also been confirmed to return. Fans are loving this, and, for series director Rick Famuyiwa, who also spoke to ComicBook, the work is a joy, too.

“I’ve been a part of the storytelling in this world since the second episode and what’s been great about how Jon and Dave have collaborated is that they’ve always included and wanted and they’re really pushed for the directors to bring their own points of view and vision. And so, I’ve been doing that within the episodes that I was I was directing, also writing, and now just to be able to expand upon that into executive producing and continuing to direct, it’s been pretty amazing …. it’s been great.”

Spinoffs surrounding the show, like Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, are being developed now. The latter stars Jude Law, is being described as a coming-of-age story, is created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, and is also scheduled to debut sometime next year.