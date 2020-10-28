The Mandalorian Star Says Season 2 Is An Incredible Visual Experience

Pedro Pascal couldn’t be more excited for fans to see The Mandalorian season 2. And that works, because fans also can’t wait to finally feast their eyes on the sophomore run of the hit Star Wars series. Season 1 was basically the only entry in the franchise that everyone can agree they enjoyed since the Disney era began, so there’s a lot of hype going into the next batch of episodes, which premiere this Friday. But, of course, there’s also the worry that the quality will dip this time around.

Pascal – who plays the ever-helmeted Din Djarin on the show – has now teased, though, how good the new season will be by sharing his initial reaction to reading the script for the premiere. The Wonder Woman 1984 actor spoke to Good Morning America and was asked about what’s in store, and he replied by hinting at lots of action and great visuals to come from this week’s first episode.

“You know, I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read, and already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that ‘my gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’”

It sounds like showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and all the special effects folks have really tried to up their game this year to make sure that they’re raising the bar even higher than season 1. At least, that’s according to what Pascal’s saying.

“Like, this isn’t just ‘let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood ‘oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint,'”

Season 2 will pick up where the first one left off, with Mando on a mission to find somewhere that his adorable charge – AKA Baby Yoda – can be safe. As the trailers are teasing, he’ll learn that he needs to take The Child to the Jedi, which leads him on a new intergalactic quest to find where the mythical knights dwell. Along the way, he’ll have to battle Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) once again, who wants to get his hands on The Asset.

Don’t miss The Mandalorian 2×01 – which is potentially an extended episode – this Friday, October 30th on Disney Plus.