The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Is Reportedly An Extended Episode

The agonizing wait is almost over, and in just three days, The Mandalorian will return to our screens with the season 2 premiere, which is shaping up to be appointment viewing for Star Wars fans across the world, as well as those who aren’t quite as keen on a galaxy far, far away but still found themselves enraptured by Jon Favreau’s acclaimed addition to the mythology.

One downside is that the episodes will be arriving on a weekly basis, but it seems unlikely that Mando and Baby Yoda’s latest adventure will be getting review bombed in a similar fashion to The Boys. So far, Disney and Lucasfilm have done a frustratingly good job of keeping plot details under wraps, but it isn’t long until we find out what direction the more expansive second run will be heading in.

With the exception of the finale, season 1 averaged between 31 and 46 minutes per episode, but a new report claims that fans could be getting a bumper extended reintroduction to The Mandalorian this coming Friday. Not only is the premiere rumored to clock in at a hefty 52 minutes, but the title has also allegedly been revealed as “The Search.”

If that turns out to be the case, then it presumably ties into Mando seeking out the Jedi, and a lengthier running time could even mean that we’ll be seeing at least a couple of the major new additions to the cast. All of this will remain firmly in the realm of speculation for the next 72 hours, but The Mandalorian could return with even a five minute episode and millions of fans would still eat it up, so it really shouldn’t have a huge impact on things either way.