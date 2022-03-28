Peter Gadiot joins cast of Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ as Shanks

Netflix has been working on a live action adaptation of the Japanese anime One Piece for a while, and now the show about a crew of pirates just got closer to its presently-unknown release by adding a Yellowjackets star to the cast.

Earlier today Deadline Hollywood reported Peter Gadiot will be boarding the production as Shanks. In the source material, his character is a childhood hero of main character Monkey D. Puffy, who inspired him to become a pirate. Gadiot joins Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy; Emily Rudd as Nami; Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp; Taz Skylar as Sanji; Morgan Davies as Koby; Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida; Aidan Scott as Helmeppo; and Vincent Regan as Garp.

Gadiot is excited to join the project, and said in a video posted to the Netflix Geeked account on Twitter today he could not wait for fans to see it, and that production on the series, set to have ten initial episodes, has just gotten underway in Africa.

“I am super stoked to announce I will be playing Shanks on One Piece. We’ve just started production here in Cape Town and I cannot wait for you to see it.”

Online response to the Twitter news has been a mixture of praise for the casting, and skepticism and low hopes for success in the wake of earlier adaptations of anime work on Netflix, like Cowboy Bebop and Death Note. For this piece, original series creator Eiichiro Oda is involved, and as we reported earlier this month, Netflix’s French arm told fans as much in a post on Twitter, in which said he was not merely attaching his name to this flesh and blood version of his idea.

Juste un petit rappel que Eiichirō Oda est (très) impliqué dans le projet d’adaptation One Piece. 👀 — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) March 15, 2022

“Just a little reminder that Eiichiro Oda is (very) involved in the One Piece adaptation project.”

Here’s hoping it turns into a success, and Gadiot gets to have another great role to his name like Yellowjackets’ Adam.