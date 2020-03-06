New Loki Set Photo Confirms The Return Of A Longtime Marvel Villain

Even though it’s not set to premiere until the beginning of next year, the past month has brought fans a wealth of new information about Loki, the upcoming Disney Plus series which centers on the MCU’s most ill-behaved character. We got our first glimpse of actual footage in a Super Bowl TV spot, a hint that the Time Variance Authority would be introduced in the franchise, and rumors of Owen Wilson’s role, which has yet to be revealed by the House of Mouse.

Chances are, we won’t get any more concrete information for some time (after all, Disney Plus has yet to air any of its MCU-centric shows), but a few photos from the set of Loki have provided another hint as to who will be making an appearance in the series. As reported by ComicBook.com, some new pics reveal that the ever-present Roxxon Corporation will be featured in the show in some capacity.

If you’ve been following the MCU since its inception, that particular name probably rings a bell. While the company hasn’t reached the level of evil it aspired to in the comic books, Roxxon has made an appearance in each of the Iron Man movies, and it’s also been name-dropped in a handful of Marvel TV shows, including Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil and Iron Fist.

To be fair, it’s not entirely clear what kind of role Roxxon will play, but it would be a great opportunity for the creative team at Marvel to pull back the curtain on the seedy corporation a bit. With Loki set to premiere in 2021, we still have some wait ahead of us to learn more, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated on any further news or rumors that head our way.