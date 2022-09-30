‘Pokémon’ cosplay hits the runway as ‘Drag Race’ star perfectly captures iconic gym leader look

During the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, one contestant gave Pokémon fans all they could ask for with a look styled on one of the most recent gym leaders.

The look from contestant Dakota Schiffer perfectly embodied Pokémon Black and White 2 gym leader Elesa donning a puffy jacket and signature pointy-eared headphones. With these headphones, the recreation is completed and there’s no denying its inspiration.

Schiffer shared a full glimpse at the eye-catching ensemble in a pair of photos posted to social media.

The gym leader Elesa who inspired the outfit is funnily enough a model herself, making it the perfect choice for this runway.

Of course, there are some differences between the character in the game and this execution – such as the color choices which were chosen to suit the contest’s Neon theme. Still, fans have taken to social media to share their love regardless.

I AM IN LOVE WITH DAKOTA SCHIFFER pic.twitter.com/kX6QvNPFNZ — aroha – yuri nation recovery era (@jaidaprincehall) September 29, 2022

i knew @dakota_schiffer had taste n as a big fat pokémon fan i am big fat in love #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/96yej65hGS — brooke 🗡 (@brookegxwsh) September 29, 2022

DAKOTA SCHIFFER REPPING THE POKEMON GIRLIES YESSSS ICONIC BEAUTIFUL STUNNING, SHE CAN DO NO WRONG #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/1WxBuuORaR — Kam Era 📸 #TEAMPEPPA #TEAMMINTY (@AGranslay) September 30, 2022

the official Pokemon twitter account being a stan of @dakota_schiffer makes so much sense. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/sB9YSqc3y4 — r (@nocctali) September 29, 2022

oh my god @dakota_schiffer i see the vision i understand and i love you for it pic.twitter.com/vkljHBD1q5 — nik 🩸 ME DAY!! (@janvelour) September 29, 2022

Pokémon fans will remember Elesa for her appearances in Black and White, and then again its sequels Black and White 2. Her look does differ between these games, though, with Schiffer’s outfit being styled on the latter. The gym leader boasts a team of electric-type Pokémon from generation five, including her signature Zebstrika.

It’s always fun to see celebrities embrace Pokémon in their respective art, and Schiffer showcased the perfect way to pay homage to one of the most popular generations of all time.