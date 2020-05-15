The unceremonious cancellation of Swamp Thing after a single episode had aired left many fans frustrated, especially as the strength of that pilot promised an eerie and compelling mystery that the rest of the series more than delivered on. It was announced earlier this week though that The CW has picked up the season, and now, a new poster has been revealed along with a rough air date of Fall 2020.

The series follows Abby Arcane, a CDC doctor investigating a swamp-borne virus in her small Louisiana hometown. Soon after, she forms a connection with disgraced scientist Alec Holland, who’s also looking into the outbreak but is killed, only to seemingly rise from the swamp as a plant elemental, becoming its defender against those who would seek to threaten or steal its secrets.

The CW Reveals New Poster And Premiere Date For Swamp Thing 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As much as we would like it to be the case, it’s important to note that the show has not been renewed; the network is merely airing the episodes that have already streamed on DC Universe, doubtless in a move to provide new content in the fall in place of ongoing shows currently unable to continue production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Clarifying the issue, The CW president Mark Pedowitz stated:

“At the moment, it’s just the one season. I do not know if it would come back. Obviously that would be a discussion for Warner Bros. and The CW. But at this time, Swamp Thing is just the episodes we have.”

It seems that The CW is open to monitoring how popular Swamp Thing will be on a readily available network and not a streaming service to which few people considered is worth signing up that dumped the series when it had barely begun. If the show manages to pull in enough of a viewership, then there’s every chance that the defender of the Green might one day rise again.