First Look At Rey Vs. Darth Vader Fight In LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is an upcoming Disney+ title set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, featuring the return of Sequel Trilogy heroes like Rey, Finn, Poe and Rose in a brand new adventure.

The story will once again revolve around Life Day, a traditional festival on the Wookie homeworld of Kashyyyk. While the original Star Wars holiday special in 1978 managed to rile up a lot of critics and audiences, fans have, over the years, found an ironic appreciation for the frankly atrocious production. As such, Lucasfilm is attempting to do the story again, this time set in the Sequel Trilogy era.

What’s more, the narrative will shake things up for the lore of that galaxy far, far away. Apparently, as her other friends in the Resistance make preparations to celebrate Life Day, Rey embarks on a solo journey to learn more about the Jedi and the Force. Her path eventually leads her to an ancient temple, though, where the last of the Jedi gets thrust into the timeline of the Skywalker Saga, living through many defining moments in all three trilogies and meeting a young Luke, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more.

One of these instances will involve a duel with Darth Vader, and Entertainment Weekly has now given us our first glimpse of what this surreal confrontation will look like.

As you can see above, Rey Skywalker will have the chance to brandish her new yellow-bladed lightsaber. But let’s just hope she doesn’t decide to reveal her full name to the dark lord, or else Vader will be in for quite a rude awakening. Since this is the first story set after the events of Episode IX, it’ll also be the first time that we see the new weapon in action, though it’s admittedly not as detailed as the movie version.

The upcoming holiday special, which the producers have claimed is going to be a timeless experience and something that “could be watched every year” by Star Wars fans, will release on November 17th on Disney Plus.