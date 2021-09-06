Rick & Morty Fans Demand A Live-Action Movie After Christopher Lloyd Teasers

Last week, Rick & Morty fans went wild after seeing a live-action teaser from Adult Swim depicting Christopher Lloyd as Rick Sanchez and Jaeden Martell as grandson Morty Smith. Two more teasers have since dropped from the show’s network host, and fans are eager for something more than a few live-action shorts. That’s right: They want a full movie.

The idea went viral during the long weekend as more and more fans got a peek at the promo shorts. Given Doc Brown in Back to the Future was the original inspiration for Rick, it comes as no surprise that his casting was an immediate favorite among fans.

'Doc and Marty' would have been genius. I think we need a live-action Rick and Morty movie, with Christopher Lloyd as Rick. @adultswim @RickandMorty #RickandMorty https://t.co/gikwCGIkYm — Nick Hill (@Sysadminsith) September 3, 2021

It’s amazing to see Christopher Lloyd play the character he is modeled after in the greatest animated series ever made. Could this be a prelude to a full length, live action episode or movie? Please make it happen #rickAndMorty #adultswim https://t.co/gSaHWXDHaL September 6, 2021

Christopher Lloyd! I will take that Rick and Morty movie! #RickandMorty https://t.co/qMBULdHtZB — Barry (@Barrybgb) September 3, 2021

Live-action adaptations are always tricky, but Adult Swim stuck the landing with this take on Rick & Morty.

Y’know. I never wanted a Live Action Rick And Morty. But this? This is perfect. I actually wouldn’t mind a live action Rick And Morty movie tbh…. as long as it’s just like this. https://t.co/685aNO9zwo — Nitro-Spidey: Deadpool shill | BLM (@NitroSpidey) September 5, 2021

If Rick and Morty are actually having a live action movie and it's Christopher Lloyd as Rick totally sign me up to see it. Christopher Lloyd would play Rick so damn well. https://t.co/gktihf3tXk — Geae Liska (@Geae_Liska) September 6, 2021

Was against a live action rick and morty movie but this has made me reconsider https://t.co/qthFcqCob9 — Twittah Savant (@Harps1996) September 3, 2021

Six seasons and a movie?

for a second i thought we got a rick and morty movie before a community movie https://t.co/PgnIW6Om5Q — mars (@everliqht) September 3, 2021

Not everyone is sold on the idea, of course.

There is absolutely no need for a live action Rick and Morty movie. — Orran Smith (@smith_orran) September 4, 2021

Rick and Morty should do an animated feature length movie before going live action https://t.co/ISqwQ81RLE — 🥶 (@awhitethegreat) September 4, 2021

why tf are they making a rick and morty live action movie — ❦ bri (@faithintheglock) September 3, 2021

Rick & Morty’s fifth season closed this past weekend with a two-part special clocking in at a full hour. Plenty more seasons are on the way, with seasons six and seven already being written. It remains unclear if Adult Swim has any long-term plans for the Lloyd-Martell take on the series beyond a few promos. But given the fan response, it seems likely Adult Swim will revisit the concept in the near future in some shape or form.