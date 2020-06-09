Riverdale Star Reportedly Being Eyed To Play The New Batwoman

Batwoman is going to need a new lead, following Ruby Rose’s shock exit from the Arrowverse series after just one season. We initially believed that a different actress would be found to play Kate Kane, but then a secondary surprise occurred when we discovered producers planned to write out Kate and introduce a brand new character instead. According to a casting call, “Ryan Wilder” (possibly an alias) will be the next Gotham citizen to don the cape and cowl.

The question is, then, who is going to be our new Batwoman? Well, according to The Cinema Spot, one of the actresses being eyed has already made a home on The CW. The site is reporting that Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan is in the running to play Ryan and is expected to screen-test at some point. This doesn’t mean she’s a shoe-in to get the part, of course, but she’s apparently currently circling the role.

You can see why Morgan would be in with a shot, too. She’s already got a following in the LGBTQ+ community for being one half of Riverdale’s most popular couple as Toni Topaz, who’s in a relationship with Madelaine Petsch’s Cheryl Blossom. She also recently gained a lot of clout on social media amidst the Black Lives Matter movement for calling out TV shows for sidelining black actors and characters. This suggested she may be frustrated with her role on Riverdale, which could be why she’s interested in hopping over to Batwoman.

Stephanie Beatriz Wants To Play Batwoman, And Here's How She Could Look 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At 28, Morgan is also the perfect fit for Ryan’s “mid to late 20s” age range. The character is described as “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed.” She’s also “an out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Batwoman fans are not happy about the idea to replace Kate Kane, with social media users campaigning to get The CW to change their minds. The network will have to choose someone who’s going to win viewers over, then, and we’ll have to wait and see whether that person is Vanessa Morgan or not.