Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates The Success Of His New Netflix Show

Netflix released its latest major original TV series last Friday, and it’s gone down a storm online. Not only has it received very positive word of mouth on social media, but reviews are overwhelmingly strong. All that means that fantasy drama Sweet Tooth has enjoyed an incredibly successful launch on the platform. And its exec producer – none other than Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. – has celebrated the good news on Twitter.

“#SweetTooth is now certified fresh with a perfect 100% critics score,” the Avengers: Endgame actor shared last week. “So incredibly proud of the whole [Sweet Tooth] team and can’t wait for you to see “the show of the summer.” All episodes are now streaming on Netflix!”

In case you haven’t caught it yet, Sweet Tooth is set 10 years after a strange global event – known as The Great Crumble – caused children to be born as half-human/half-animal hybrids, leading them to be feared by the rest of the population. Our hero is sheltered half-deer boy Gus (Christian Conway), who ventures across what’s left of America with gruff loner Jepperd (Nonzo Anozie) in search of answers. It’s based on the DC Comics series by Jeff Lemire, meaning this is Downey Jr.’s first time working in the DC multiverse.

Sweet Tooth is currently sitting as the number one show on Netflix the world over, so you’d think the streaming giant would be pleased with its performance. Still, other recent series that appeared to be big hits – like The Irregulars and Jupiter’s Legacy – were subsequently cancelled, shocking their fans. So, you never can be sure with Netflix. From what we can tell, though, the drama has a strong chance of coming back for a second season and it probably doesn’t hurt that Robert Downey Jr. has his name attached.

If you haven’t done so already, you can stream all eight episodes of Sweet Tooth‘s first run on Netflix now.