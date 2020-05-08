Rogue One Spinoff Show For Jyn Erso Reportedly Coming To Disney Plus

Outgoing Disney CEO Bob Iger has previously admitted that the future of Star Wars lay on the small screen, and it appears as though the Mouse House and Lucasfilm have taken that directive firmly on board. Not only is the second season of The Mandalorian on the way, but Obi-Wan Kenobi now seems to have recovered from some highly-publicized struggles and is moving forward once again, while the Rogue One spinoff for Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor has started picking up steam by recruiting Tony Gilroy as showrunner and recruiting several cast members.

Following the entirely different but equally polarizing reactions from both fans and critics to The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, how Disney and Lucasfilm handle their upcoming slate of projects in a galaxy far, far away could go a long way to determining the long-term success of the entire franchise. One of the main issues many people have had with Star Wars in recent years though is a lack of originality on the creative side, and unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like those concerns will be eased anytime soon, according to what we’re hearing.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian and Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, both of which were correct – say a new Disney Plus show is in development that’ll be a prequel that focuses on Rogue One’s heroine Jyn Erso, and will take place in the fifteen year-gap between the disappearance of her father and her recruitment into the Rebel Alliance.

While it’s only in the early, early stages of development right now, we’ve heard that the plot will focus on Jyn’s training under Saw Gerrera and how their relationship ultimately became so fractured, with both Felicity Jones and Forest Whitaker being eyed to reprise their roles. Of course, having two shows that act as prequels to a prequel seems a little bit like overkill, but Rogue One is regarded by a lot of folks as the best Star Wars movie of the entire Disney era and fans would no doubt be keen to see more adventures set in a pre-Skywalker world. As such, this doesn’t sound like a bad idea, if executed properly, and we’ll be sure to bring you further updates on the project as and when they arise.