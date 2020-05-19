Rogue One Writer Wants To Get Danny Trejo A Role In The Mandalorian

The Star Wars fanbase is arguably more disenfranchised during the Disney era than they’ve ever been, with Lucasfilm under constant criticism for their handling of the beloved sci-fi series, which isn’t exactly surprising given the constant reports of behind the scenes turmoil that have resulted in major delays for several projects, and that’s without even mentioning the wildly polarizing reactions to both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

However, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are doing a great job with The Mandalorian to get them back onside, with the enthusiastic response to the first season leading to some huge casting news for the upcoming sophomore run of episodes. Not only is Ahsoka Tano set to make her long-awaited live-action debut, but Katee Sackhoff will also be reprising her animated role as Bo-Katan, while the internet went wild for the announcement that Boba Fett would also be returning to a galaxy far, far away.

The creative minds behind the series seem more than happy to give fans what they want, and with Robert Rodriguez one of the names directing during season 2, a frequent collaborator of his has also made it known that they want to be a part of The Mandalorian. In a recent interview with Rogue One co-writer Gary Whitta, Danny Trejo admitted that he’d love the opportunity to appear in the show, something that Whitta would like to make happen.

“I don’t have any clout at Lucasfilm, but let me tell you something, if I could wave a magic wand right now, Danny Trejo as a badass bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe. I think a lot of people would want to see that. I’m going to call Dave Filoni after the show, we’re going to get him on.”

The Mandalorian hasn’t been averse to casting veteran action heroes before, with Carl Weathers playing a recurring role as Greef Karga and Terminator star Michael Biehn set to feature in the second season, and the idea of Danny Trejo as a grizzled bounty hunter in the world of Star Wars sounds awesome, so fingers crossed that Favreau and Filoni were listening and decide to offer the prolific 76 year-old a part.