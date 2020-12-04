Rosario Dawson Reportedly Signed On For 3 Seasons Of Ahsoka Tano Show

The Mandalorian‘s second season certainly seems to be setting up a lot of spinoff shows. So far, we’ve heard rumors of projects starring Boba Fett, Cara Dune, Bo-Katan and now Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano (currently the hottest thing in the Star Wars universe).

Scooper Daniel Richtman is spilling the beans on this one, claiming that Disney and Lucasfilm are so pleased with Dawson’s performance and the wildly positive fan reception that they’ve signed her on for her own solo series that’ll run for at least 3 seasons. He doesn’t share any further details on what we may see from the project, but with other Disney+ shows like Obi-Wan and Cassian Andor moving slowly through development, spinning characters off from The Mandalorian is a very smart move. After all, it’s demonstrated a resilient and professional production pipeline, turning out an incredibly high-quality second season on schedule despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Judging by the way she’s been received, more live-action Ahsoka sounds like it’d be a hit as well. But where could the character end up next? Well, a gigantic clue came in “The Jedi,” when she finally got the information she wanted from the Magistrate and learned that her master was Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Lucasfilm Reveals Ahsoka Tano's New Live-Action Look In The Mandalorian 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As any seasoned Star Wars fan will know, Thrawn is a ruthless Imperial military mastermind and one of the biggest villains never to make the leap to live-action. By the time The Mandalorian is set, his whereabouts are a mystery, as he vanished (along with Ezra Bridger) in the series finale of Rebels, with Ahsoka turning up just before the credits to begin hunting for them.

Given all that, it’s safe to say that her future will dovetail with Thrawn’s, and I imagine this will be dealt with during her own show. But either way, the fact that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Ahsoka Tano in live-action can only be a good thing.