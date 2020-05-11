Ryan Murphy Announces American Horror Story Spinoff Series

American Horror Story is heading into its 10th season soon and understandably, expectations are high. Last season’s aptly-titled 1984 saw the show adopt a slasher film tone — which definitely helped to reinvigorate it after a few too many seasons of slow-burning psychological horror — and all the teases we’ve received about the next run seem to indicate that we’re in for another refreshing and exciting experience.

But since no big-name franchise is ever just left alone to stand on its own, we’ve now received word that a spinoff series is in the works, with creator Ryan Murphy taking to Instagram to announce the news this week.

See for yourself below:

As you can see above, Murphy doesn’t go into much detail on what the new project will entail, but Deadline has done some further digging and claims it’ll be a “companion anthology series to American Horror Story where each episode is a standalone ghost story,” and that we can expect it to air on FX. Unfortunately, that’s all we’ve got to go on right now, but it certainly sounds pretty exciting and something that fans of the franchise will dig.

And in the meantime, we’ve also got the aforementioned season 10 to look forward to, which will introduce a number of newcomers into the ensemble – like Macauley Culkin, who apparently has an “insane role,” according to Murphy. Meanwhile, there’ll also be all your favorite regulars like Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, and Sarah Paulson. Suffice it to say, it’s quite a cast.

Of course, much like this new spinoff series, season 10 of American Horror Story still remains shrouded in mystery, but we imagine it won’t be too long now before Murphy begins to spill more on it, so be sure to stay tuned.