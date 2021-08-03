Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants A Deadpool Animated Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up to expand into animation with the premiere of What If…? coming a week from Wednesday and a second season is already in development, while Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff I Am Groot has also been announced.

By that logic, we can expect the relentless churn of Disney Plus content to continue for a while yet, and the possibilities for which characters would make for ideal animated candidates is literally limitless. With that in mind, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own streaming series long before Armor Wars was announced – that Ryan Reynolds is reportedly still keen on the idea of a 2D Deadpool show.

Ryan Reynolds Teases His Return As Deadpool With Cryptic Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It came close to happening before, although there was no confirmation or denial of Reynolds’ involvement the first time around. Donald Glover and his brother Stephen were tasked to write, showrun and executive produce Deadpool for FXX, before it was canceled in March of 2018 with the standard ‘creative differences’ being cited, which turned out to stem almost entirely from an episode centered on Taylor Swift, ironically a close friend of Reynolds and wife Blake Lively.

Details remain scarce for the time being, but you’d have to imagine any potential Deadpool animated series would look to retain an R-rating, which would surely eliminate Disney Plus from the equation to make Hulu the most likely destination. There’s a precedent set for this kind of thing already, though, after Patton Oswalt revealed that Kevin Feige gave M.O.D.O.K. his blessing to continue, when he was well within his rights to cancel the project after Marvel Television folded and was absorbed into the main studio system.