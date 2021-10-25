Samuel L. Jackson Unleashes The Fury In New Secret Invasion Set Pic

Samuel L. Jackson unleashes the fury in this latest set pic from Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Excepting any surprise cameo he might make beforehand, the upcoming TV series will be the next time we’ll see the Nick Fury icon back in the MCU. And it’ll be his first time starring in a leading role in a Marvel Studios project. The show, an adaptation of the seminal comic book arc of the same name, will be a two-hander, pairing Jackson up with Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull leader Talos.

Marvel’s successfully kept most of the series under wraps, but Jackson himself has shared a 100% spoiler-free selfie from the set on social media today. The pic sees the Captain Marvel actor wearing an epic red tee. “Unleash the fury,” it reads, with the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director’s distinctive eyepatch displayed. Check out the image, which Jackson originally posted on Instagram, via the gallery below:

In the comics, Secret Invasion is an Avengers-level event that sees the heroes uncover that the Skrulls have secretly infiltrated society, with the shapeshifting aliens replacing key personnel – including various Avengers and their allies. The TV series obviously won’t have quite the same scale, but reports indicate it will still feature enough cameos and guest stars to make fans go wild. Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Clark Gregg, and Chloe Bennet are among those who’ve been linked.

What’s more, the supporting cast is terrific. Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are all joining the MCU in undisclosed roles. Clarke is heavily rumored to be playing Abigail Brand of S.W.O.R.D., however, a character who could keep her busy in the franchise for a while yet.

The six-part Secret Invasion is due on Disney Plus sometime in 2022. Jackson will then reprise Fury once more in The Marvels, coming in February 2023.