Every Season Of American Horror Story Now Streaming On Hulu

As of today, every episode of FX’s anthology series American Horror Story is available for streaming on Hulu.

The news comes alongside a Hulu update that adds a brand new hub dedicated exclusively to FX and FXX shows. Future seasons of American Horror Story will also become streamable on the service after their initial premiere on FX. Other programs available on the dedicated hub, meanwhile, include popular favorites like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Archer, Atlanta, The Shield, and Sons of Anarchy. You can check out the full list here.

American Horror Story is going into its 10th season on the network this year. Last season’s aptly-titled 1984 saw the series take on a slasher film tone — a choice that most certainly reinvigorated the show after so many seasons of slow-burning psychological horror — but it’s currently unknown if the upcoming season plans to follow in the same direction or return to its roots since plot details have remained scarce. That said, we’re sure to hear plenty about it in the coming months.

In the meantime, recent casting announcements have given fans a little something to chew on during the long wait for the new season. A video posted on Instagram by creator Ryan Murphy promises some exciting faces for season 10 that include returning vets like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates alongside the unexpected new addition of Home Alone‘s Macaulay Culkin. Last season disappointed many by leaving out fan favorite characters, so long-time viewers should be excited to know that the showrunners have every intention of rectifying that problem this go-around, and these casting details have cemented that promise.

Stay tuned here for more updates on season 10 of American Horror Story leading up to its release date sometime this fall.