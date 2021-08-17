Sex Education Season 3 Images Tease Return Of Netflix’s Smash Hit Show

By and large, the teen drama has proven to be fertile ground for Netflix original content, and the rule is currently being proved by the second season of Outer Banks dominating the most-watched list around the world. However, the beautiful people and sun-kissed beaches of OBX still haven’t managed to draw in the same kind of viewing numbers as Sex Education.

The raucous, riotous, sweet, sentimental, and surprisingly heartfelt British high school comedy is one of the platform’s most popular original series with a certain demographic. That’s thanks largely to whip-smart and often acerbic writing, as well as top notch performances all across the board from both the younger and more established members of the ensemble.

Seasons 1 and 2 both managed to draw in well over 40 million streams during the first four weeks they were available, and Season 3 is poised to fly even higher now that Sex Education has a large built-in following. The next run of episodes drops on Sept. 17, and the first official images have now dropped which you can check out below.

Sex Education Season 3 Images Tease The Return Of Netflix's Smash Hit Show 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first promo was a self-aware and meta way to kick off the marketing campaign, arriving in the form of an in-canon commercial for the fictional Moordale Secondary School, reintroducing us to all of our favorite characters. Looking at where Season 2 ended up, there’s plenty of storytelling potential to be mined from the eccentric band of characters when Sex Education returns.

Asa Butterfield’s Otis looks set to continue failing miserably when it comes to navigating the choppy waters of teenage life from both a social and romantic perspective, and a proper trailer shouldn’t be too far away now that we’re just a month away from Sex Education Season 3.