‘She-Hulk’ star would love to get in on the Holiday Special action

40 years after Star Wars tainted the idea, Marvel is coming to redeem the concept of the Holiday Special thanks to this December’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will see Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and company celebrating the festive season in space. Now that the studio has opened the door in this way, fans are wondering if we could get more Christmas one-offs in the future. At the top of the list? A She-Hulk special.

While answering fan questions to promote the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus this Thursday, Tatiana Maslany was asked if she would be up for making a “Hulk cousin Holiday Special” with her on-screen relative Mark Ruffalo. The Orphan Black alum admitted that she liked the sound of that.

“I would love to do that. I’d love to see, you know, what their Christmas tree looks like, how big it is,” Maslany said, before turning to the camera, in a very in-character aside, and quipping, “I don’t wanna work with Mark Ruffalo ever again.”

OK, let’s entertain this idea for a moment, what would a Hulk family Christmas be like? Well, Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters could spend the holidays at Bruce’s Mexican retreat and enjoy the yuletide on the beach. You could even drop Red Hulk in there too to give it a whole “red and green” Christmassy aesthetic. I want 10% if this ever happens, Marvel.

The good news is that, while a She-Hulk spinoff is just a pipe-dream right now, we know there’s at least one more seasonal special coming to the MCU. A Werewolf By Night Halloween special is on its way, which indicates that Marvel is open to doing more of these over the years. So maybe we will get to see what a hulky holiday season looks like one day.

For now, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law unfolds Thursdays on Disney Plus.