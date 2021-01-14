She-Hulk Will Reportedly Feature Juggernaut And Other Mutants

The upcoming Marvel Disney Plus shows aren’t just neat little extra portions of the MCU, as they’ll be essential entries of the franchise’s Phase 4, establishing new characters, plots and more that’ll be followed through in the movies. The incoming WandaVision, for instance, will set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And, according to a recent report, She-Hulk could be the one to introduce mutants into the MCU.

Mikey Sutton of Geekosity has shared that he’s learned that several mutants will appear in the series, which will see Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany portray Jennifer Walters, the lawyer cousin of Bruce Banner who inherits his rage issues after an emergency blood transfusion. As fans know, Jen is famous for taking on superhero clients and according to Sutton, the D+ show will see villains coming to her for assistance, too. Villains including the one and only Juggernaut.

“She-Hulk won’t be just representing superheroes on her upcoming Disney+ TV series but mutants as well. Since not all mutants are on the heroic side, the villainous ones will be seeking assistance from the emerald-skinned attorney. According to insiders, the Juggernaut will be among them.”

Cain Marko is one of the X-Men’s most famous foes, and he’s had a couple of live-action appearances to his name already. Vinnie Jones infamously portrayed the role in X-Men: The Last Stand, while Ryan Reynolds doubled up to bring him to life in Deadpool 2. Juggernaut could be a key player in introducing the X-Men to the franchise as well as he’s actually the step brother of Charles Xavier, something that’s ripe for exploration in the MCU version of these characters.

As an X-Men reboot movie is still just in the discussion phase, and Deadpool 3 won’t be shooting this year, it looks like it could be She-Hulk that has the honor of sowing the seeds for the Children of the Atom making their mark on the MCU. Shooting is due to start soon ahead of its release sometime in 2022, but tell us, do you like the sounds of Juggernaut appearing in the show? Sound off in the comments below.