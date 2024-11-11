‘Showing Marvel how it’s done’: ‘The Penguin’ finale leaves fans absolutely squawking for more

The Penguin has officially wrapped up its first season on HBO. After eight episodes of pure drama and nonstop shock, fans can’t wait to see the return of Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb in Matt Reeves’ corner of the DC Universe.

“Why a Penguin series?” That’s how most people reacted to the news that Farrell’s character from 2022’s The Batman would receive his own spinoff venture. To further compound matters, Robert Pattinson’s Batman was confirmed to not feature on the show. So, Gotham City is in a new state of peril and Bruce Wayne is too busy listening to his special edition of My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade to interject and unleash his brand of vengeance? Got it.

What no one could have predicted was for The Penguin to cut open the underbelly of Gotham, exposing how far the city’s rot extends and demonstrating how it might need an exorcist more than a superhero. From the turf war between the Maroni and Falcone families to Oz enlisting his own Robin in the form of Vic Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz) and viewers uncovering the Penguin’s true backstory, the show weaved in comic book characters with a Sopranos-esque attitude. Needless to say, it proved to be riveting and unmissable viewing.

Before the much-anticipated finale, Matt Reeves posted a note on his X account, thanking the cast, crew, and fans for their support of the show. Expectedly, the final episode provided a number of shocking turns and twists that dropped jaws and left everyone wondering: Can Oz ever be redeemed as a character? Regardless, it has everyone excited to see the story continue in The Batman Part II.

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

With the first season in the bag, fans are now airing their thoughts about the show on social media. The general consensus seems to be that it was a sensational ride and people smell awards in the air for the likes of Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti. Some commentators couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Marvel, saying, “Thank you, Matt Reeves, for showing Marvel how it’s done.” Others want to know if there’s any chance of a second season.

Colin Ferrell didn't want to wear the Penguin prosthetics ever again.



Well maybe he should've thought of that before doing such a good job.



That’s the million dollar question: Will Farrell return as Oz? While he’s all but confirmed for The Batman Part II, the status of a second season of The Penguin is uncertain at the time of writing. In a past interview, Farrell seemed to indicate that the effort required to slip into the suit put him off continuing as the character. However, he has clarified that he was only complaining out loud and the internet ran wild with his comments. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter:

“If there’s a great idea [for Season 2], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it.”

To quote Jim Carrey’s Lloyd Christmas from Dumb & Dumber: “So, you’re telling me there’s a chance?” In all likelihood, a second season of The Penguin depends on a few factors. One, James Gunn and DC Studios would need to approve any plans for it since the world of DC is meant to be unified now. And two, HBO would need to look at the ratings and see if it makes business sense to give Oz another season of crime and capers. For now, let’s hold thumbs this isn’t the last time that the Penguin will squawk on the small screen.

