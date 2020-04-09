New Simpsons Short Film Coming To Disney Plus Tomorrow

Are you a fan of The Simpsons? Do you own Disney+? If your answer is affirmative to both, this news should be of interest. If your answer is no to either, stay for the company? I’ll leave that up to you.

When Pixar debuted their new animation Onward in February, it came with a short film from the fellas down in Springfield – a Maggie Simpson ditty titled “Playdate with Destiny.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent closure of the theaters the world over, neither Onward nor the short film made it to a wider audience. But someone (who knows who or whom) has been working behind the scenes to remedy that (and claw some of the studio’s money back). Onward had a fast-tracked digital release a few weeks ago and now, its companion is following suit.

Simpsons creator Matt Groening took to Instagram to announce that “Playdate with Destiny” will be available to stream on Disney+ from April 10th. Woo-hoo! Now I can watch the short, too. Except I don’t have a Disney+ subscription. D’oh! Those are the only Simpsons catchphrases I can crowbar into this piece off the top of my head. Help a brother out and drop more in the comments to keep the joke going.

I was one of the few who saw Onward, and thus “Playdate with Destiny,” in cinemas before the Great Eternal Darkness descended. The short was cute and charming. The feature was predictable and plodding. Neither stand as their respective maker’s best work, though the Simpsons short was never trying to be. Who would’ve thought barely a month later this is how the world would look? Hopefully Onward isn’t the last film I ever see on the big screen. That’d sure be an underwhelming way to bow out.