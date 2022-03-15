‘Star Trek: Picard’ dominates digital original charts

Star Trek: Picard is conquering digital original charts about the world.

According to Mediaplaynews, the Paramount Plus original series commanded 33.5 times the demand for an average series during its hiatus. When the first episode of its second season premiered on March 3, demand rose to 35.7%. By March 11, the show had climbed up nine spots to second place on the U.S. digital originals charts.

MediaWeek reports that the Star Trek spin-off exceeds the market average by 16.97 points in New Zealand, where it’s the number one digital original and overall television series.

Picard ranks 20.13 points above the market average in Australia, where it is the second most popular digital original series and the fifth most popular overall television show.

The series stars Patrick Stewart as retired Starfleet Admiral Jean-Luc Picard and features a robust supporting cast, including Alison Pill, Evan Evagora, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Michelle Hurd. The second season will have special guest appearances from John de Lancie and Whoopi Goldberg.

Disney Plus juggernaut The Mandalorian is Star Trek: Picard’s biggest rival. Though the Star Wars spin-off has been on hiatus for over a year, it still boasts 37.5 times the demand for an average series. Even with Star Wars: Picard hot on its heels, The Mandalorian successfully extended its six-week reign at the top of the United States rating charts by March 11.

New episodes of the second season of Star Trek: Picard air on Thursdays. Paramount Plus has already commissioned and filmed a third season of the hit series.