Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Gets A Gorgeous New Poster

Today, Lucasfilm dropped another trailer for the upcoming seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with an exact release date also being revealed. Last but not least, this epic new poster for the run has debuted, too, which puts Ahsoka Tano front and center.

The former Jedi Padawan’s popularity has exploded in the years since she was first introduced to viewers in the Clone Wars movie. She’s become arguably the most beloved Star Wars character to have debuted outside of the films, something which earned her a vocal cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, as one of the many past Jedi speaking to Rey during its big climax. Given all this growth, it’s only right that she be positioned slap-bang in the middle of this poster.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Gets Epic New Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On either side of Ahsoka are her former Master Anakin Skywalker and his own mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi. Taking the bottom half of the poster, meanwhile, is none other than Darth Maul. He’s another who’s come a long way since his origins, as he was once a one-and-done villain in The Phantom Menace, but The Clone Wars helped turn him into one of the most dangerous foes in the saga. Again, his resurrection led to another movie role, in 2018’s Solo. While we wait for that cameo to pay off, we’ll at least get to see him making a prominent return this season.

The Clone Wars‘ renewal is one of the biggest draws of Disney Plus for SW fans. Though the series was a roaring success for five seasons on Cartoon Network, it was ultimately cancelled in 2013. Netflix renewed it, however, for a shortened sixth run subtitled “The Lost Missions” in 2014. Still, this didn’t act as a true conclusion to the show. But now, producer Dave Filoni and his team can properly end the story on their own terms with this 12-part season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.