‘Star Wars’ fans overwhelmed by ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ finale’s surprise ‘Rebels’ parallel

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”.

Obi-Wan Kenobi came to a climactic end today with the release of its season (or possibly series, we’re not sure) finale this Wednesday. The show has arguably been at its strongest, or at least at its most engaging for fans, when it’s focused on the tragic connection between Ewan McGregor’s title character and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, and that definitely came to a head in this final episode.

Spoilers incoming!

In what fans are unanimously decreeing is the finale’s finest scene, Kenobi and Vader engage in a fierce rematch at the episode’s conclusion, which sees Obi-Wan manage to best his former Padwan, even slicing through the Sith Lord’s helmet. The sight of Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker looking into each others’ eyes for the first time in a decade is plenty emotional enough on its own, but it gets a whole lot more loaded when you pick up on the parallels to a similar scene from Star Wars Rebels.

In Rebels‘ season two finale, “Twilight of the Apprentice”, Ahsoka likewise battled with Vader and broke through his mask, revealing the scarred face of her old Jedi Master beneath. Fans were not prepared for a callback to this iconic moment from the beloved animated series, so it’s really packing a punch.

kenobi SPOILERS #obiwankenobi

ANAKIN’S FACE BEHIND DARTH VADER’S MASK. THE REBELS PARALLEL. IM SHAKING pic.twitter.com/YMl8tKCoK6 — lu🥀 KENNEDY DAY (@hanleiarey) June 22, 2022

Everyone’s broken to their very core.

#ObiWan #obiwanspoilers #ObiWanfinale #Kenobi #kenobispoilers

This parallel just breaks me

Obi-Wan & Ahoksa loved Anakin so much & seeing his broken face inside the Vader suit rly showed them, this is really Anakin inside there, & it breaks them to their very core pic.twitter.com/USzEhQdSR3 — cailey loves padmé; (@anidalaa) June 22, 2022

The tears are a-flowing like the lava on Mustafar.

// #ObiWanKenobi spoilers kenobi spoilers

ahsoka and obi-wan being one of the ppl who loved anakin the most and the ones who were able to see his face to realize anakin was truly gone i am in tears as we speak pic.twitter.com/wiPp9mDv68 — meg KENOBI FINALE (@herasynduIlas) June 22, 2022

Squidward needs a rest.

// kenobi spoilers

The way both ahsoka and obiwan sliced open Vader’s helmet and came face to face with the reality that their best friend is dead pic.twitter.com/7lLo3BzjzY — ixchel 🍓 kenobi spoilers (@kyungcutiie) June 22, 2022

It’s too much.

#obiwankenobi finale spoilers

Now the fandom is truly dead.

The only ones to get through to Anakin…

Obi-Wan and Ahsoka are the only ones to get through to Anakin underneath I’m gonna cry #obiwan #darthvader #ahsokatano pic.twitter.com/1Uv3i98duJ — Em ✨ Kenobi spoilers (@padmedarksaber) June 22, 2022

… Or are they? As one viral hot take states, while Obi-Wan and Ahsoka were able to partially get through Vader’s mask, it was Luke who managed to fully unmask him and bring him back to himself.

#ObiWanKenobi spoilers

Obi-Wan broke the right side of Vader's mask and Ahsoka broke the left side of his mask



But only Luke was able to fully unmask Vader and bring back Anakin ☹️ pic.twitter.com/0icaJPBixT — Lalo 🛡 KENOBIIIIIIII (@clonehumor) June 22, 2022

We’ll see if Ahsoka and Vader will get another reunion in the upcoming Ahsoka TV series. In the meantime, Obi-Wan Kenobi can be streamed in its entirety on Disney Plus now.