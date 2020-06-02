Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Cal Kestis May Appear In The Mandalorian

Despite Star Wars being bigger in the 2010s than ever before, gamers were often left out of the fun. Sure, we got the Battlefront titles, but if you’re not into online gaming, they didn’t offer much. Then, right at the tail end of the decade, we got Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Brought to us by Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment, this Dark Souls-influenced third-person actioner put us in the boots of Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan on the run from the Empire after Order 66.

It was a big hit, with publisher EA saying it’d exceeded sales expectations after shifting more than 10 million copies. A sequel is inevitable, but it seems that its hero may be popping up in other media, too. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka would be coming to live-action and Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] in The Rise of Skywalker – Cal may appear in The Mandalorian season 3, which makes sense given that our hero is on the hunt for Jedi to train Baby Yoda in the ways of the Force.

In the game, Kestis was digitally played by Gotham‘s Cameron Monaghan, who we’re told could reprise the role in future appearances. Of course, one wrinkle is that Jedi Fallen Order is set soon after Revenge of the Sith, meaning that by the time of The Mandalorian, the character will have aged about 30 years. This means that either CGI or old age makeup will be needed in order to depict him in the series if they indeed decide to bring Monaghan back.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order BTS Photos Tease What's To Come 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In any case, including Cal would be a nice demonstration of how committed Disney and Lucasfilm are to their Unified Canon, where each branch of their transmedia universe is as valid as the other. Plus, by the time we see season 3 of the D+ series, we’ll be in mid-2021, by which point hype may be building for the Jedi Fallen Order sequel.

That said, with all the rumors of guest characters in The Mandalorian, it sounds like the show is in danger of turning into a parade of fan favorites, so let’s hope they rein it in a bit.