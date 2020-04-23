The Mandalorian Star Teases Epic Darksaber Action In Season 2

The Mandalorian is the jewel in Disney Plus’ crown, and its debut season ended with the kind of bang the Death Star would be proud of. Not only was it revealed that Giancarlo Esposito’s villainous Moff Gideon escaped a fiery death on board his crashed TIE Fighter, but he emerged from the wreckage wielding the Darksaber, an iconic weapon in Star Wars lore.

With the countdown to season 2 well underway now, Esposito has hinted that the all-powerful blade will play a major role in the next batch of episodes, teasing epic, prop-busting Darksaber action during a recent interview with Variety.

“I hope I don’t get busted but maybe they won’t mind… I’ve gone through two, three, three-and-a-half [Darksabers] I think I’ve broken already. The property guys, they love me, but they go, ‘Man, you go all in! We only have one more.'”

The Darksaber is the Mandalorian equivalent of the Jedi Lightsaber. It holds major significance among the warrior race and has been passed down from one generation to another, previously appearing in The Clone Wars TV show as well as video games such as Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and Star Wars: Force Arena.

Moreover, the second season of The Mandalorian is set to introduce a live-action version of former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, and according to the latest theory that’s doing the rounds, her storyline could be closely linked to the Darksaber. If the online fan chatter turns out to be accurate, Tano has been searching the galaxy for the artifact to make sure it hasn’t fallen into the wrong hands, and this mission will, of course, see her cross paths with Mando and Moff Gideon.

Mando, Baby Yoda, Moff Gideon and co. are set to return to the small screen via Disney Plus this October when The Mandalorian‘s second season debuts, so there isn’t long to wait. Reports have also confirmed that showrunner Jon Favreau is already planning season three. Suffice it to say, it’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan!