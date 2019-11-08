Stephen Amell Teases Crisis On Infinite Earths By Leaking The Intro

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is poised to become the greatest crossover event in the history of television and in DC’s Arrowverse, bringing together every hero in the multiverse to fight off a looming catastrophe that threatens to destroy existence.

Ever since the first episode of The Flash premiered in 2014, fans have been waiting for the crisis that would adapt one of the biggest comic book series in the DC universe. Now, after so much waiting and speculation, we’re finally here, with less than a month to go before the event arrives. And as we get closer to the holiday season, the Arrowverse stars and producers continue to tease us with new BTS photos and clips.

After Marc Guggenheim revealed the official logo for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” the other day, Stephen Amell is back with his daily dose of awesomeness to gives us a sneak peek at the intro with a short clip posted on his personal Twitter account:

There are so many reasons to feel the hype for this crossover event and The CW keeps providing us with more surprising details to get excited about. To name a few, it’s been revealed that Kevin Conroy will play a future Bruce Wayne/Batman as his first live-action portrayal of the Caped Crusader and Brandon Routh will reprise his role as Superman.

Much of Arrow‘s final season has been building up to the crisis and we’ve seen glimpses of what’s to come in the sixth season of The Flash. While Oliver traverses the past and the future to help the Monitor prepare the multiverse for the upcoming threat, Barry faces the truth about his seemingly inevitable fate during the fight against the Anti-Monitor, whose live-action look was recently revealed in a new photo.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be a five-episode event, starting on December 9th with Supergirl and Batwoman, which leads to the cliffhanger and climactic ninth episode of The Flash on December 10th. After that, we’ll have a midseason break and then, the story continues on January 14th with Arrow and ends with the first episode from Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season.