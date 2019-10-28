The Anti-Monitor Arrives In New Crisis On Infinite Earths Set Pic

Shooting on “Crisis on Infinite Earths” has been going on for the past month now, and in that time we’ve got a lot of glimpses of the awesome hero team-ups that are to come in the Arrowverse’s big crossover yet. Including various Superman uniting, Team Arrow both present and future coming together and, of course, old super-friends Green Arrow and the Flash. But we haven’t seen much of the enemy that all these vigilantes are teaming up to fight: the Anti-Monitor.

Here’s a new set photo, though, which sees LaMonica Garrett in full costume as his fearsome cosmic character. We’ve previously got an official poster for the villain, which revealed his creepy pale, desiccated face, and here’s the proof that he looks just as sinister in person. For more shots of what appears to be a huge battle sequence between the heroes and their foe, follow the link below:

Garrett, of course, also plays the Monitor, who first appeared in last year’s “Elseworlds” event and has popped up across all the franchise’s shows for cameos since then. He’s not the happiest of souls but the Anti-Monitor is even worse. As the Monitor’s evil counterpart, he wishes only to destroy all reality. In the comics, he’s released into this dimension by the human scientist Pariah and in the Arrowverse version, Pariah will be another doppelgänger of Harrison Wells.

It seems that production has now reached a huge, ambitious set piece in which the assembled heroes take on the Anti-Monitor together. The cast and their stunt doubles were captured filming a scene last week where everyone from Superman to Dreamer was charging into battle. This looks like it’s for the fifth and final installment of the crossover, the Legends of Tomorrow season opener, which airs January 14th. “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” meanwhile, kicks off December 8th on The CW.