Steven Yeun says ‘Invincible’ Season 2 will be bonkers

The animated comic book series Invincible cleaned up when it was released on Amazon Prime in 2021 and its finale left fans hungry for more. Steven Yeun, who voiced the lead character Mark Grayson, has given an update on what’s happening with season two and what fans can expect in the future.

“We haven’t started. I know we’re starting at some point soon,” Yeun said regarding Season 2 in an interview with Collider. “Invincible is an incredible comic and just thinking about how much story hasn’t been told from that run, it’s gonna be bonkers. I’m really excited about it.”

The show was absolutely loved by critics and fans alike who gave it a rating of 98% and 91% on Rotten Tomatoes respectively. This amazing response blew away Yeun’s wildest expectations. “I’ll be honest, I did not expect this level of response. People really enjoyed the show.” The Walking Dead actor said.

Fans have plenty to look forward to as Invincible has already been renewed for second and third runs, while creator Robert Kirkman says he sees the show going for five to seven seasons.

These are the first details being shared with fans around what’s happening with Season 2, or the first real details after the official Invincible Twitter page previously trolled fans looking for details.