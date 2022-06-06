‘Stranger Things’ fans are standing up for one of the show’s most hated characters

Hawkins, Indiana is home to a whole bunch of fan-favorites, from everyone’s number one reformed bad guy Steve Harrington to Millie Bobby Brown’s telepathic teen Eleven. But not every member of Stranger Things‘ ensemble cast of characters is beloved, as some have found themselves on the receiving end of an unnecessary amount of hate over the years as fans dismiss them as not being as good as the rest of the pack. And that includes Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Will’s budding journalist sister.

Maybe because she doesn’t have one of the biggest personalities of the Hawkins crew or because her plotlines tend to revolve around her love life, Nancy is often left off discussions of Stranger Things‘ best characters. But in a wholesome move, the fandom has come together to stand up for Nancy and her underappreciated contribution to the hit Netflix show in a Reddit thread.

Redditor Orange2218 got the ball rolling by declaring Nancy as “super underrated” and highlighting her many positive qualities, including her smarts and empathy, even comparing her to Harry Potter‘s Hermione Granger.

Fans flocked to the comments to concur with the OP’s opinion, with some decreeing that Nancy is actually the “most badass” character of them all.

Some don’t see how it’s possible to dislike Nancy.

Others are excited to see Nancy come into her own without Jonathan.

There is no team without Nancy.

The hate is totally undeserved.

One reason for this surge in Nancy love might be connected to the instantly popular new pairing of Nancy and Maya Hawke’s Robin, which has got folks wishing that she’d ditch both Jonathan and Steve and get together with the Family Video employee instead.

We’ll find out where Nancy’s story goes from here as Stranger Things 4 reaches its cinematic-sized conclusion on July 1.