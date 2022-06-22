‘Stranger Things’ fans are unapologetically praising Steve’s best friend choices

As if Steve “The Hair” Harrington wasn’t popular enough by sporting a remarkable head of hair and possessing an undeniable skill of controlling baseball bats, the Stranger Things fan-favorite is now receiving praise from online fans for his best friend choices — which includes fellow fan-favorites Dustin Henderson and Robin Buckley.

Over on Twitter, user @StrangerNews11 posted two side-by-side images of Steve interacting with both Henderson and Buckley, where the self-proclaimed babysitter was commended for his two best friends: one being a girl that he once had a crush on — until she revealed her true sexual orientation to him — and the second being a literal fourteen-year-old. Sounds fair enough to us. You can check out the tweet for yourself down below:

Love that Steve's two best friends are:



1. The girl he had a crush on who turned out to be gay.



2. A fourteen years old. pic.twitter.com/fNS1S0HTeB — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) June 22, 2022

In response, Stranger Things fans are congregating on the thread and confessing their love for Steve’s picks, even though they might not be conventional to society. One user pointed out that Steve and Robin hilariously share one brain cell, which adds an extra element of devotion to their friendship.

They both somehow share a brain cell and I can't put into words how much I value their friendship. pic.twitter.com/8jfJpVzFO8 — Alex (@justalexx_210) June 22, 2022

Another user blatantly expressed that Dustin and Steve have the best friendship in Stranger Things, and we unapologetically have to agree.

Best friendship of all time. pic.twitter.com/n2fNVRWGoH — SAMER NA (@SAMERNA8) June 22, 2022

Another user jokingly dismissed the brother relationship between the two and declared Dustin as his son.

that's his SON https://t.co/O2iqMZm7KH — deck | corroded coffin's #1 fan (@KNOXVlLLED) June 22, 2022

With less than 10 days until Volume Two of the action-packed season reaches Netflix, diehard fans are already worrying about the fates of all three characters — namely, Steve and Robin’s lovable alliance. It still remains to be seen how the fates of these characters will end, but we do know that Steve will do whatever it takes to keep his two best friends safe from Vecna.

Vol. 2 of Stranger Things 4 arrives on Netflix on July 1.