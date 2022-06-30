‘Stranger Things’ fans try and name their 3 preferred candidates for survival

Stranger Things 4 volume 2 is almost here, and as much as fans are hyped for it, they’re also terrified as we’re fully expecting at least — but more likely more than — one beloved character to meet their end, in order to set up the fifth and final season with the stakes raised high.

Who knows who will make it out into season five alive, but the fandom has been attempting to protect their favorites by naming the top three characters they need to survive the events of the final two installments.

Redditor u/saintjohnbutler got the conversation started by asking fans to pick a trio of characters out of the whole main cast who they would want to guarantee safe passage into the final run. Unsurprisingly, a few contenders appeared in nearly every selection…

Yes, shocking no one, basically everyone mentioned Steve “The Hair” Harrington as Joe Keery’s redeemed-jock-turned-eternal-nanny has become Stranger Things‘ not-so-secret MVP. In fact, do we even need any other characters but Steve?

Aside from Steve, Harrington’s good pals Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) emerged as other popular picks. #ScoopsTroop4Eva.

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) might have only been introduced this year, but folks have already taken the mullet-rocking, D&D player to heart.

Likewise, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) really ran up that hill to become an out-and-out fave this season, so people definitely don’t want to lose her.

Basically every top three was a combination of these four characters.

Others, meanwhile, are willing to throw all the kids to the wolves (or demogorgons) and are more interested in the fates of the adult cast-members.

If you’re wondering why Eleven doesn’t turn up on many people’s picks that’s because the fans seem to have collectively decided that El doesn’t need any protecting as she’s already guaranteed to last into season five by virtue of her protagonist plot-armor. Plus, if she perished the whole world would, too.

We’ll find out if these fan favorites will escape volume two unscathed soon enough when Stranger Things 4 concludes this Friday, July 1.