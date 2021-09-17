Stranger Things Star Says Season 4 Has Finally Wrapped Production

The last eighteen months have seen the pandemic wreak havoc on the entire entertainment industry, but few productions have dragged on for as long as Stranger Things Season 4.

The first day of shooting took place in February of 2020, and the Netflix juggernaut has faced so many setbacks that we won’t be returning to Hawkins until next year. Fans have been starved of Stranger Things content since the summer of 2019, and three years is an eternity in the world of episodic television, but all they’ve had to show for their patience so far are a couple of teaser trailers.

However, star Noah Schnapp has confirmed that filming finally wrapped last week, nineteen months after cameras first started rolling in Lithuania. As you can see below, the actor also teased that a brand new promo is current being put together in the editing suite, which should tide subscribers over for at least a little while longer.

The Duffer brothers and executive producer Shawn Levy have been saying they know exactly when and how Stranger Things is going to end, so Season 4 might be the prelude to the grand finale. Summer 2022 is probably when we’ll see our intrepid band of heroes head off on their next great supernatural adventure, with Netflix’s upcoming TUDUM event the most likely destination for new footage to debut, so some big news could be coming in the very near future.