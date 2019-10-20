Supergirl Spinoff For Martian Manhunter In The Works

Arrow may be ending with its eighth season, but the Arrowverse shows no signs of slowing down. Batwoman just kicked off this month and the Emerald Archer’s legacy will continue in a new female-led spinoff show set in Star City’s future, potentially titled Green Arrow and the Canaries. And it seems the plans for expansion don’t stop there, either, as we’re hearing that another spinoff series could be in the works, too. And this time it’ll be an off-shoot from Supergirl.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and that The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff for Katherine McNamara back in March – that a Martian Manhunter show is in the works. Our intel points to this being a direct spinoff of Supergirl with David Harewood expected to return as J’onn J’onzz if it goes ahead. Interestingly, though, the show may not end up on The CW, which is the typical home for all Arrowverse series. We’re told that it could land there, but apparently the HBO MAX streaming service is also an option.

As fans will know, Martian Manhunter has been a part of Supergirl since the beginning. Or at least Harewood has. Initially, J’onn impersonated Hank Henshaw, who fans knew better as Cyborg Superman, before his true nature was revealed in one of SG’s most memorable moments. Over the years, he’s left the DEO behind to become a private investigator and since the beginning of season 4, he’s been battling his evil twin brother, Malefic.

It’d be a bit of a loss for the main show if he were to get his own vehicle, but fans would no doubt love the idea of a Martian Manhunter series. The Green Martian has traditionally been a leading member of the Justice League and it’s often been a point of contention that there doesn’t seem to be any plans for him in the DCEU (well, not anymore). So, why not make the most of this and give him a solo show?

We’ll let you know as and when more on this potential new Arrowverse series comes in but for now, you can catch Martian Manhunter in Supergirl season 5 Sundays on The CW.