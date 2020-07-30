Netflix Currently Has 61 Superhero TV Shows Available To Watch

With The Umbrella Academy returning for a second season this Friday, superhero shows remain a solid investment for Netflix. Whether licensed or original, the US version of Netflix currently has 61 superhero-themed series available to stream, including multiple shows from the Arrowverse, the Netflix MCU originals and quite a ridiculous amount of Power Rangers content. What are some of the highlights, then, of Netflix’s superpowered series?

Well, in terms of The CW’s Arrowverse, Netflix has the back catalogue of Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, as well as Black Lightning, which taken together represents 536 episodes. While the quality of the shows may vary at times, the Arrowverse is arguably one of the best adaptations of the DC Universe to the screen and showed the potential of television to embrace the storytelling format of comics. Only Batwoman is currently not ready to stream on the platform, as its streaming rights have gone to HBO Max, which may eventually also pick up the rest of the Arrowverse.

On the Marvel side, you can still catch Netflix’s Defenders-verse collection of series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher and the team-up show The Defenders. There are 13 seasons and 161 episodes to watch over the different series, which are essential viewing at their best, but padded out at worst. Six seasons of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are also available to stream.

Other notable titles include the much-loved Avatar: The Last Airbender and 887 episodes from the various parts of the Power Rangers franchise, as well as multiple Transformers series. While the 61 shows listed by What’s On Netflix do have some questionable choices, most notably The Magicians, it’s fair to say that superhero fans have plenty to enjoy on the streaming platform.

Here’s the full list, with season and episode counts also available over on What’s On Netflix via the link below:

Arrow

Atomic Puppet

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Ben 10

Black Lightning

Daredevil

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

I Am Not Okay with This

Iron Fist

Jessica Jones

Johnny Test

Luke Cage

Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Miniforce X

Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir

One-Punch Man

PJ Masks

Power Rangers: Beast Morphers

Power Rangers: Dino Charge

Power Rangers: Dino Thunder

Power Rangers: In Space

Power Rangers: Jungle Fury

Power Rangers: Lightspeed Rescue

Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy

Power Rangers: Megaforce

Power Rangers: Mystic Force

Power Rangers: Ninja Steel

Power Rangers: Ninja Storm

Power Rangers: Operation Overdrive

Power Rangers: RPM

Power Rangers: SPD

Power Rangers: Super Megaforce

Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel

Power Rangers: Super Samurai

Power Rangers: Time Force

Power Rangers: Turbo

Power Rangers: Wild Force

Power Rangers: Zeo

Raising Dion

Reboot: The Guardian Code

Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters

Super Drags

Supergirl

The Defenders

The Flash

The Magicians

The Neighbor

The New Legends of Monkey

The Protector

The Punisher

The Umbrella Academy

Transformers: Cyberverse

Transformers: Prime

Transformers: Rescue Bots

Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy

Transformers: Robots in Disguise

Transformers: War for Cybertron

Ultraman

And that does it for all of the platform’s superhero-themed television content. But tell us, what do you think’s the best of the bunch on Netflix? As ever, share your thoughts in the comments section down below.