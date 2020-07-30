Netflix Currently Has 61 Superhero TV Shows Available To Watch
With The Umbrella Academy returning for a second season this Friday, superhero shows remain a solid investment for Netflix. Whether licensed or original, the US version of Netflix currently has 61 superhero-themed series available to stream, including multiple shows from the Arrowverse, the Netflix MCU originals and quite a ridiculous amount of Power Rangers content. What are some of the highlights, then, of Netflix’s superpowered series?
Well, in terms of The CW’s Arrowverse, Netflix has the back catalogue of Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, as well as Black Lightning, which taken together represents 536 episodes. While the quality of the shows may vary at times, the Arrowverse is arguably one of the best adaptations of the DC Universe to the screen and showed the potential of television to embrace the storytelling format of comics. Only Batwoman is currently not ready to stream on the platform, as its streaming rights have gone to HBO Max, which may eventually also pick up the rest of the Arrowverse.
On the Marvel side, you can still catch Netflix’s Defenders-verse collection of series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher and the team-up show The Defenders. There are 13 seasons and 161 episodes to watch over the different series, which are essential viewing at their best, but padded out at worst. Six seasons of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are also available to stream.
Other notable titles include the much-loved Avatar: The Last Airbender and 887 episodes from the various parts of the Power Rangers franchise, as well as multiple Transformers series. While the 61 shows listed by What’s On Netflix do have some questionable choices, most notably The Magicians, it’s fair to say that superhero fans have plenty to enjoy on the streaming platform.
Here’s the full list, with season and episode counts also available over on What’s On Netflix via the link below:
Arrow
Atomic Puppet
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Ben 10
Black Lightning
Daredevil
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
I Am Not Okay with This
Iron Fist
Jessica Jones
Johnny Test
Luke Cage
Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Miniforce X
Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir
One-Punch Man
PJ Masks
Power Rangers: Beast Morphers
Power Rangers: Dino Charge
Power Rangers: Dino Thunder
Power Rangers: In Space
Power Rangers: Jungle Fury
Power Rangers: Lightspeed Rescue
Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy
Power Rangers: Megaforce
Power Rangers: Mystic Force
Power Rangers: Ninja Steel
Power Rangers: Ninja Storm
Power Rangers: Operation Overdrive
Power Rangers: RPM
Power Rangers: SPD
Power Rangers: Super Megaforce
Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel
Power Rangers: Super Samurai
Power Rangers: Time Force
Power Rangers: Turbo
Power Rangers: Wild Force
Power Rangers: Zeo
Raising Dion
Reboot: The Guardian Code
Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters
Super Drags
Supergirl
The Defenders
The Flash
The Magicians
The Neighbor
The New Legends of Monkey
The Protector
The Punisher
The Umbrella Academy
Transformers: Cyberverse
Transformers: Prime
Transformers: Rescue Bots
Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy
Transformers: Robots in Disguise
Transformers: War for Cybertron
Ultraman
And that does it for all of the platform’s superhero-themed television content. But tell us, what do you think’s the best of the bunch on Netflix? As ever, share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
