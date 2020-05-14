The CW Debuts Awesome First Poster For Superman & Lois

With production of a full season already planned, Superman & Lois promises to be an intriguing addition to The CW’s Arrowverse. The Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch versions of Clark Kent and Lois Lane have gradually increased their roles on Supergirl and Arrowverse crossovers in recent years, and the new series offers a look at their relationship and raising of two teenage sons.

The CW put out the first official poster for Superman & Lois today, and also confirmed a release date of January 2021. The one-sheet, which you can see below, may just be a simple two-shot of the Man of Steel and Lois, but should still be an exciting tease for Superman fans who’ve enjoyed Hoechlin and Tulloch’s performances.

Superman & Lois is scripted by Todd Helbing, with Greg Berlanti, as usual, overseeing from an Arrowverse perspective. We already know a fair amount about the series as well, including some plot information, a returning villain from Supergirl, and the inclusion of Lana Lang in the cast.

Other confirmed cast members for the project include Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin as Clark and Lois’ sons Jonathan and Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane, and Wolé Parks as The Stranger. Whether or not we’ll see cast members regularly crossing over from Supergirl is another question, but it’d be surprising if Melissa Benoist and co. don’t have some role to play in establishing their spinoff show. What we do know, however, is that Superman & Lois is planned to cross over with Batwoman‘s second season.

In terms of the broader Arrowverse, The CW are delaying all original shows until 2021, presumably to give the coronavirus-hit production teams a chance to get back into something resembling a normal shooting schedule. Of the planned series, Supergirl’s premiere will be delayed by Benoist’s pregnancy, while The CW have yet to confirm a release for the Arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries. It may be a long wait for fans of the Arrowverse and those excited about Superman & Lois, but in the meantime, we have a few more episodes left of the current series, and the debut of new shows like Stargirl to keep us busy.