‘Survivor’ castaways who have appeared on other shows, from ‘Big Brother’ to ‘The Challenge’ to ‘The Amazing Race’ and beyond

The beach is not the only place these castaways have been broadcasted...

If there is one thing to love about Survivor (aside from its intriguing strategy, gripping challenges, and dramatic tribal councils), it is the phenomenal cast that comes with each and every season, giving us new individuals to become fans of.

If you are an avid Survivor viewer, chances are you follow at least one of your favorite castaways on Instagram to keep up with their whereabouts after their season ends.

While we always love to see our favorite castaways return to the beach to play Survivor time and time again, it is fascinating when they shake it up by grazing our screens on programs we would have never expected, from American Ninja Warrior to Big Brother to The Challenge to The Amazing Race and beyond.

After searching the ends of the internet (even sleuthing all the way back to 2007), keep scrolling to see some of the other shows that our favorite castaways have been on, both pre-Survivor and post-Survivor — some of them might just surprise you!

Alone:

Colby Donaldson (The Australian Outback, All-Stars, and Heroes vs. Villains)

America Revealed:

Yul Kwon (Cook Islands and Winners at War)

American Ninja Warrior:

Michael Zernow (China)

Michelle Schubert (Millennials vs. Gen X)

Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth (Cook Islands, Micronesia, South Pacific, and Game Changers)

Around the World in 80 Ways:

Rob Mariano (Marquesas, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, Redemption Island, and Winners at War)

Bachelor in Paradise:

Cole Medders (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

BattleBots:

Dan Barry (Panama)

Beach Cabana Royale:

Wendell Holland (Ghost Island and Winners at War)

Screengrab via CBS

Big Brother:

Caleb Reynolds (Kaôh Rōng and Game Changers)

Cirie Fields (Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, and Game Changers)

Hayden Moss (Blood vs. Water)

Candy Crush:

Caleb Reynolds (Kaôh Rōng and Game Changers)

Jeremy Collins (San Juan Del Sur, Cambodia, and Winners at War)

Joe Anglim (Worlds Apart, Cambodia, and Edge of Extinction)

Kelley Wentworth (San Juan Del Sur, Cambodia, and Edge of Extinction)

Yung “Woo” Hwang (Cagayan and Cambodia)

Celebrity Poker Showdown:

Jonny Fairplay (Pearl Islands and Micronesia)

Combat Missions:

Rudy Boesch (Borneo and All-Stars)

Deal or No Deal:

Brenda Lowe (Nicaragua and Caramoan)

Dr. Phil:

Jonny Fairplay (Pearl Islands and Micronesia)

Endurance:

Jonathan Young (Survivor 42)

Screengrab via MTV

Ex On The Beach:

Jay Starrett (Millennials vs. Gen X)

Fear Factor:

Abi-Maria Gomes (Philippines and Cambodia)

Caleb Reynolds (Kaôh Rōng and Game Changers)

Ethan Zohn (Africa, All-Stars, and Winners at War)

Jenna Morasca (The Amazon and All-Stars)

Jonny Fairplay (Pearl Islands and Micronesia)

Sierra Dawn Thomas (Worlds Apart and Game Changers)

Twila Tanner (Vanuatu)

Fight to Survive:

Libby Vincek (Ghost Island)

Missy Byrd (Island of the Idols)

Stephanie Gonzalez (Ghost Island)

House of Villains:

Jonny Fairplay (Pearl Islands and Micronesia)

Labor of Love:

Marcus Lehman (Gabon)

Legends of the Hidden Temple:

Chelsea Walker (Island of the Idols)

Screengrab via Nickelodeon

Make the Grade:

Domenick Abbate (Ghost Island)

Marriage Boot Camp:

Rachel Foulger (Blood vs. Water)

Tyson Apostol (Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, Blood vs. Water, and Winners at War)

Naked and Afraid:

Michael Jefferson (One World)

Nashville Star:

Whitney Duncan (South Pacific)

Pawn Stars:

Jonny Fairplay (Pearl Islands and Micronesia)

Sequester:

Shirin Oskooi (Worlds Apart and Cambodia)

Shark Tank:

Earl Cole (Fiji)

Edna Ma (South Pacific)

Photo via USA Network

Snake in the Grass:

Cirie Fields (Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, and Game Changers)

Earl Cole (Fiji)

Malcolm Freberg (Philippines, Caramoan, and Game Changers)

Stephenie LaGrossa (Palau, Guatemala, and Heroes vs. Villains)

Trish Hegarty (Cagayan)

Yul Kwon (Cook Islands and Winners at War)

Solitary:

John “J.P.” Palyok (Vanuatu)

Southern Charm:

Chelsea Meissner (One World)

The Amazing Race:

Amber Brkich (The Australian Outback, All-Stars, and Winners at War)

Bret LaBelle (Millennials vs. Gen X)

Chris Hammons (Millennials vs. Gen X)

Corinne Kaplan (Gabon and Caramoan)

Eliza Orlins (Vanuatu and Micronesia)

Ethan Zohn (Africa, All-Stars, and Winners at War)

Jenna Morasca (The Amazon and All-Stars)

Keith Tollefson (South Pacific)

Laura Boneham (Blood vs. Water)

Mike White (David vs. Goliath)

Nadiya Anderson (San Juan del Sur)

Natalie Anderson (San Juan del Sur and Winners at War)

Rob Mariano (Marquesas, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, Redemption Island, and Winners at War)

Rupert Boneham (Pearl Islands, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, and Blood vs. Water)

Whitney Duncan (South Pacific)

The Apprentice:

Richard Hatch (Borneo and All-Stars)

The Biggest Loser:

Richard Hatch (Borneo and All-Stars)

The Butcher:

Colby Donaldson (The Australian Outback, All-Stars, and Heroes vs. Villains)

Photo via CBS

The Challenge:

Ben Driebergen (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers and Winners at War)

Cassidy Clark (Survivor 43)

Chanelle Howell (Survivor 42)

Chris Underwood (Edge of Extinction)

Danny McCray (Survivor 41)

Desi Williams (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

Domenick Abbate (Ghost Island)

Jay Starrett (Millennials vs. Gen X)

Michaela Bradshaw (Millennials vs. Gen X and Game Changers)

Michele Fitzgerald (Kaôh Rōng and Winners at War)

Natalie Anderson (San Juan del Sur and Winners at War)

Sarah Lacina (Cagayan, Game Changers, and Winners at War)

Sebastian Noel (Ghost Island)

Shan Smith (Survivor 41)

Tasha Fox (Cagayan and Cambodia)

Tommy Sheehan (Island of the Idols)

Tyson Apostol (Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, Blood vs. Water, and Winners at War)

The GOAT:

Wendell Holland (Ghost Island and Winners at War)

The Newlywed Game:

Jonny Fairplay (Pearl Islands and Micronesia)

The Price is Right:

Cirie Fields (Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, and Game Changers)

Jaime Lynn Ruiz (Survivor 44)

Jeremy Collins (San Juan Del Sur, Cambodia, and Winners at War)

Joe Anglim (Worlds Apart, Cambodia, and Edge of Extinction)

Kelley Wentworth (San Juan Del Sur, Cambodia, and Edge of Extinction)

Natalie Anderson (San Juan Del Sur and Winners at War)

Rupert Boneham (Pearl Islands, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, and Blood vs. Water)

Rob Mariano (Marquesas, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, Redemption Island, and Winners at War)

Tina Wesson (The Australian Outback, All-Stars, and Blood vs. Water)

Yung “Woo” Hwang (Cagayan and Cambodia)

The Traitors:

Cirie Fields (Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, and Game Changers)

Stephenie LaGrossa (Palau, Guatemala, and Heroes vs. Villains)

Top Guns:

Colby Donaldson (The Australian Outback, All-Stars, and Heroes vs. Villains)

Top Shot:

Colby Donaldson (The Australian Outback, All-Stars, and Heroes vs. Villains)

Weakest Link:

Gretchen Cordy (Borneo)

Joel Klug (Borneo)

Ramona Gray (Borneo)

Richard Hatch (Borneo and All-Stars)

Sean Kenniff (Borneo)

Susan Hawk (Borneo and All-Stars)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire:

Richard Hatch (Borneo and All-Stars)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji: