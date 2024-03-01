‘Survivor’ star Parvati Shallow teases ‘Traitors’ showmance that wasn’t shown on TV

The finale of season 2 of The Traitors — “a nail-biting psychological adventure” that brings a group of reality television stars together to fight for a massive cash prize in “the ultimate murder mystery game” — is just days away, and with some contestants’ stints on the beloved competition series being over for quite some time, they are definitely not holding back when it comes to spilling the tea in some post-show press.

One of these contestants is Parvati Shallow, a Survivor star turned traitor who was banished in episode 8 of the Peacock series. Teasing that a few of her fellow contestants became more than friends in the castle, keep scrolling for all of the nitty gritty details…

While playing a game of “Sip or Spill” — the Logo TV version of “Truth or Drink” — Parvati was asked about whether or not there were any hookups during her time in the castle. Choosing to “sip” rather than “spill,” Parvati hinted at a secret showmance anyways, sharing the following words with host Johnny Sibilly:

“Oh my God, I have to sip on this one. I cannot. There was a little showmance, but it has not been shown… Actually, they have teased another little flirty experience with like another little couple, but there’s a couple that, like, it would be cute if they were together.”

Not just one showmance, but two showmances? What have we been missing?

Nonetheless, fans of the franchise took to the comment section of the TikTok video to propose some theories, and said theories were all across the board.

“Anyone else thinking Phaedra and CT?!” “It was probably Kevin and Trishelle” “Peter and Trishelle 🫣” “PETER AND EKIN SU”

With the reunion for season 2 of The Traitors on the horizon, will these secret showmances come to light? Only time will tell…

Until then, be sure to tune into the finale on Thursday (March 7) at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock. With only six reality television stars remaining — Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella from The Challenge, Sandra Diaz Twine from Survivor, Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset, Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Kate Chastain from Below Deck — it is sure to be a showdown as to who takes home the massive cash prize!