Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has recently revealed that she took her entire family, including grandparents and uncles, to the show’s premiere event, which, in hindsight, might not have been the best idea since they had to sit through her nude scenes in front of the big screen.

Going by their reaction, though, Sweeney is lucky to have the coolest grandparents in the world. In a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, the Sharp Objects actress said that the entire Sweeney clan was present for the show’s Hollywood premiere. “What are you thinking, inviting your grandparents to [the premiere]?” Ellen says, bemused. She then follows that by asking “and how are they with it?” and Sydney replies:

“They said I have the best tits in Hollywood.”

That’s certainly one way to look at it, and that’s definitely one heck of a supportive grandmother if ever we heard of one.

Sweeney has proven that she’s more than comfortable in her own skin in the literal sense, but the actress had previously called out industry double standards when it comes to on-screen nudity and how it has influenced the reception of some of her numerous performances over the past few years, which are all admittedly worthy of high praise.

Where Can I Watch Euphoria? 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

As for Euphoria, the story seems to hint that Sweeney’s character Cassie Howard still has a long journey ahead of her after the tumultuous events of season two. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned about the hit HBO teen drama, there’ll be a lot of sexual sequences in the greenlit season three as well. How much Sweeney will factor into them is anyone’s guess, though the star has made it clear to the producers that she won’t do any unnecessary nudity.